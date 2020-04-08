1  of  2
Breaking News
County marks second COVID19 death Coroner identifies man killed in shooting
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 1,344 new COVID-19 cases and 66 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Coronavirus threatening summer events

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer events are in danger of being cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The Champaign County Freedom Celebration announced its parade, 5K, and fireworks show will not be happening in 2020. Now, Tolono Fun Days organizers announced they are pushing back their event to the first weekend of October. It was supposed to take place during the last weekend of June, but organizers did not feel like they could ask the village for money to buy fireworks right now.

“Tolono Fun Days met this week and decided rather than postpone that last weekend in June, let’s try to do something in the fall where we’ve had success with a fall festival,” says Diane Ducey.

Organizers of the fireworks show in Arthur have not made a decision yet. They say their committee is talking options right now. The village says the fireworks usually bring in about 30,000 people to the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.