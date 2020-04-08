Coronavirus threatening summer events

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer events are in danger of being cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The Champaign County Freedom Celebration announced its parade, 5K, and fireworks show will not be happening in 2020. Now, Tolono Fun Days organizers announced they are pushing back their event to the first weekend of October. It was supposed to take place during the last weekend of June, but organizers did not feel like they could ask the village for money to buy fireworks right now.

“Tolono Fun Days met this week and decided rather than postpone that last weekend in June, let’s try to do something in the fall where we’ve had success with a fall festival,” says Diane Ducey.

Organizers of the fireworks show in Arthur have not made a decision yet. They say their committee is talking options right now. The village says the fireworks usually bring in about 30,000 people to the area.