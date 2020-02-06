1  of  43
Closings
Arcola CUSD #306 Arthur Christian School Arthur School CUSD #305 Catlin Public Library CCAR Industries Central A&M Champaign Unit 4 Charleston CUSD #1 Charleston Head Start Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A Danville Christian Academy Danville Dist. 118 EIASE Treatment and Learning Center at Humboldt First Baptist Christian Church Georgetown-Ridge Farm Heritage School District Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center Immanuel Lutheran School Danville Jacksonville District #117 Kansas Schools Lakeview College of Nursing Living Word Church Roberts Mattoon Head Start Mattoon Public Schools MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Oakland Oakwood Pana Unit 8 Pawnee School District #11 Pleasant Plains Salt Fork Schlarman Academy Shelbyville Shiloh South Fork School District 14 Stewardson-Strasburg Sullivan Sullivan Senior Center Tuscola VASE/Middle Fork Vespasian Warner Public Library Villa Grove District Westville CUSD #2

Coronavirus forces cancellation of study abroad programs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATIONAL (AP) — Universities are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs from China’s virus outbreak. Some are canceling study-abroad opportunities and prohibiting travel affecting hundreds of thousands of students.

In the U.S., the cancellations are adding to tension between the two governments whose relations were already sour. The scare also threatens to cause lasting damage to growing academic exchange programs which reached new heights over the last decade-and-a-half.

China sends far more students to the U.S. than any other country; more than 369,000 in the last academic year. The U.S. sends more than 11,000 students to China annually.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.