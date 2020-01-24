Coronavirus confirmed in Chicago

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, a health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kong. A preliminary investigation into viral pneumonia illnesses sickening dozens of people in and around China has identified the possible cause as a new type of coronavirus, state media said Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. In Hong Kong, 15 patients with symptoms of respiratory illness were being treated as of Sunday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Update: 11:20 am, 1/24/20, Friday

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois health officials announced the second confirmed case of Coronavirus in the U.S. was located in Chicago.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the patient is in her 60’s and traveled to Wuhan in late December. She flew back to Chicago on Jan. 13. The outbreak started in Wuhan, population 11 million. China has moved to lock down at least three major cities in an effort to contain the virus.

O’Hare this week officially started screening travelers arriving from China. Customs and Border Patrol added that the screening at O’Hare should be fully operational by Friday.

A group of University of Wisconsin-Platteville students passed through O’Hare International Airport after returning to the U.S. from Wuhan, China – and they were being watched Thursday night for coronavirus. UW-Platteville said Thursday that six students arrived on campus Tuesday after traveling recently to Wuhan. Two of the six students live in Wuhan, the university said.

According to CBS affiliates in Milwaukee and Madison, UW-Platteville officials said the two Wuhan residents were screened at O’Hare. None of the six students have shown signs of coronavirus infection, but their temperatures are being taken regularly as a precaution.

Senator Dick Durbin discusses the coronavirus case in Chicago and what he learned from a Senate briefing Friday morning about the virus.

Original: 10:30 am, 1/24/20, Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China, health officials announced Friday.

The woman in her 60s returned from China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor to report feeling sick.

The patient is doing well and remains hospitalized “primarily for infection control,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s public health commissioner. People who the women had close contact with are being monitored.

Earlier this week, a man in Washington state was diagnosed with the virus after returning from a trip to China.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to the U.S. public remains low but that it’s likely more cases will be diagnosed in the coming days, as the virus appears to have a two-week incubation period.

Nationally, over 2,000 returning travelers had been screened at U.S. airports and 63 patients in 22 states were being tested, although 11 of them so far have been found free of the virus, the CDC said.