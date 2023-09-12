MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cornbelt Fire Protection District officially welcomed several new additions on Tuesday with their first day on shift.

Three full-time shift Captains were hired at the partially volunteer fire department. Chief John Koller said that as the Mahomet community grows, so does the need for first responders. The new staff is a good way to ensure the department’s ability to respond to a call in the shortest amount of time possible.

“Having these three individuals here will help with that. They’ll add consistency to our training, how we respond to calls, how we check our trucks, anything that we do like that,” Koller said. “In our world, consistency is key. You know, it adds to the safety of all of us, including our ourselves and our communities”

Koller said the new Captains came at no extra cost for taxpayers, adding that they were the result of slow and steady planning and cutbacks to offer the best service.