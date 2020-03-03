COPS oppose lawmakers’ efforts to end cash bail

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Monday, a coalition of law enforcement agencies formed in opposition to the General Assembly’s efforts to end cash bail. The Coalition of Public Safety (COPS) says it must put forth a “unified and strong voice on this and other criminal justice issues.”

“COPS unequivocally and unanimously oppose eliminating cash bail. Elimination is not the way to make the criminal justice system more equitable, and it is not the way to make our communities safer,” said Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. “As the General Assembly debates other law enforcement issues this year, COPS will speak with one voice on how it can best help first responders and keep our communities safe.”

This session, there has been a renewed push for lawmakers to follow other states which recently eliminated cash bail. COPS maintains, just days after New York ended cash bail, there was a rash of individuals who were arrested and, while they were out awaiting trial, they committed significant addition crimes, like murder.

“Cash bail is a layer of protection for law-abiding citizens, but it’s also an effective way to keep police from having to chase down the same offenders multiple times,” said Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge president Chris Southwood. “Budget cuts have stretched police forces to the limit. So why are we even seriously considering a proposal that adds unnecessary, dangerous duplication to an officer’s daily shift?”

“One of the most dangerous duties law enforcement officers face is going after bail jumpers, because those people have graphically demonstrated that they have no respect for our system of laws that protect the public,” said Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council executive director Shawn Roselieb. “Why would anyone want to make a cop’s job more difficult or dangerous than it already is?”

Founding members of COPS include the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, Chicago Lodge 7 Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association, Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.