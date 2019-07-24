Cops on the road to stop speeders

DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA)–Across the state, today police are out hunting for people speeding. It’s a part of a partnership with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and Families Against Chronic Excessive Speeding. With this being the fourth year for the day, they’re putting a focus on education through enforcement.

Getting drivers to slow down, that’s the goal for police across Illinois.

“We’ll have a couple of officers out and about the city of Danville. Running radar. Looking for distracted driving,” Terry McCord says.

So, we got behind the wheel with patrol officer Mark Toler, looking for people going faster than the speed limit.

“The reason why I’m stopping you is because I had you going 52 in a 35 over there back on Vermilion Street,” Mark Toler says.

“Vermilion Street. It’s a major thorofare and we tend to have speeding through this general area. Also, out on Main Street by the community college,” Toler explains.

They don’t want anyone to be added to the large number of people killed in crashes from speeding every year.

Danville Police Commander Terry McCord says they want to keep people safe, “we’re trying to slow people down. Speed awareness. Trying to curve the statistics of accidents and injuries.”

Statistics like the ones from IDOT saying in 2017 there were more than 300,000 crashes. More than 1,000 people lost their lives and close to 94,000 were hurt. Speed played a part in almost 34% of those crashes and almost 37% of the deadly ones. If you’re willing to speed you may end up with a ticket like this.

But police say the price you pay for the ticket may be less than the price you pay if you get into an accident. But officers say they feel patrols like this are making a difference

“I think we’ve been able to reduce some of the speeding complaints and cellphone usage while driving over the years doing our details,” Toler says.