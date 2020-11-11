SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are getting ready to spread some holiday cheer.

They’re finalizing plans for a COVID-compliant Cops, Kids, and Christmas event.

Police say they knew this year’s event would look different, but it’s important for them to still have a connection with the kids.

“Not all of us have the same type of Christmas,” says Officer Tami Russell, “and some kids don’t have a Christmas. So we have in the past, we’ve worked with a local school, and thank goodness to the teachers that organizer and help us get all the kids there.”

Fifty kids will send them letters, and on Dec. 3 officers are going gift shopping at Meijer — the store also provides a discount for the purchases.

The officers will then wrap the presents and deliver them to families — with masks on.

“They get a Christmas, and they get to spend time with officers and have that positive connection that we need the kids to have with us,” she continued.

“We knew that this year was going to be different but we just wanted to make sure something still happened because it like brings all that warm and fuzzy fun of the holidays,” says Russell, “and, we just get to see those kid’s eyes light up, and it’s just a special feeling deep inside for us to enjoy giving that out to them.”

Russell is also Vice President of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit #5 (PBPA#5). The group raised funds for gifts from a cash raffle.

Russell adds some winners donated their earnings right back to the cause. Two-thousand tickets were completely sold out — she supposed that’s because people were bored during the pandemic.

Gift deliveries will go out between Dec. 19-24. Donations can still be made to the PBPA#5.