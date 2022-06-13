COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three towns in Coles County are designating several locations as cooling centers as extreme heat moves into the region.

Mattoon is designating three locations in town as cooling centers:

Cross County Mall (700 Broadway Avenue East) Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Mattoon Public Library (1600 Charleston Avenue) Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Closed Sunday

Mattoon Area Family YMCA (221 North 16th Street) Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday



Charleston is designating two locations in town as cooling centers: the Doudna Fine Arts Center (on the campus of Eastern Illinois University at 1860 7th Street) and the Coles County Health Department (825 18th Street). The Fine Arts Center is open seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and the Health Department is open at the same hours on weekdays only.

Ashmore is also designating its Community Center, located at 221 South Illinois Street, as a cooling center.