MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Several locations throughout Macon County are beginning operations as cooling centers for the summer as temperatures rise this week.
The following locations will operate as cooling centers at the listed days and hours
- Decatur Civic Center
- 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, Decatur
- Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Weekend hours dependent on facility events
- Oasis Day Center
- 243 West Cerro Gordo Street, Decatur
- Seven days a week between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Macon County Dept. of Human Service
- 707 East Wood Street, Decatur
- Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Decatur/Macon County Senior Center
- 1420 North 22nd Street, Decatur
- Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Blue Mound Village Hall
- 229 North Railroad Avenue, Blue Mound
- Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Forsyth Public Library
- 268 South Elwood Street, Forsyth
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Macon City Hall
- 10539 South Woodcock Street, Macon
- Wednesday through Friday between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Whitmore-Oreana Community Building
- 407 South View Street, Oreana
- Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Call 217-853-2339 for availability
- Oreana Township Building
- 204 West Bower Street, Oreana
- Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Warrensburg Village Hall
- 155 Main Street, Warrensburg
- Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.