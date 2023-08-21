CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With a heat wave moving into Central Illinois, several towns throughout the region are opening cooling centers to help people stay cool from the triple-digit heat indices.

People can find relief from the heat the following locations:

  • Champaign and Urbana
    • Department of Human Services, 206 W. Anthony Drive, Champaign
    • Social Security Administration, 101 S. Country Fair Drive, Champaign
    • Champaign County Public Health District, 201 W. Kenyon Road, Champaign
    • Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., Champaign
    • Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St., Urbana
    • Market Place Mall, 2000 N. Neil St., Champaign
    • Lincoln Square Mall, 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana
    • Hospital Emergency Rooms
    • Convenient Care Offices
  • Decatur area
    • Decatur Civic Center
      • 1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Decatur
      • Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Oasis Day Center
      • 243 W. Cerro Gordo Street, Decatur
      • 7 days a week, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Macon County Dept. of Human Service
      • 707 E. Wood Street, Decatur
      • Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Decatur/Macon County Senior Center
      • 1430 N. 22nd Street, Decatur
      • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Blue Mound Village Hall
      • 229 N. Railroad Avenue, Blue Mound
      • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Forsyth Public Library
      • 268 S. Elwood Street, Forsyth
      • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Macon Community Center
      • 1039 S. Woodcock Road, Macon
      • Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    • Oreana Community Center
      • 407 S. View Street, Oreana
      • Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Warrensburg Village Hall
      • 155 Main Street, Warrensburg
      • Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Springfield
    • Municipal Center East
      • 800 E. Monroe Street
      • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Municipal Center West
      • 300 S. 7th Street
      • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Lincoln Library
      • 326 S. 7th Street
      • Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Office of Community Relations
      • 1450 Groth Street
      • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • St. Johns Breadline
      • 430 North 5th Street
      • Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
      • Saturday, Sunday and holidays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    • Salvation Army (Main Campus)
      • 1600 Clear Lake Avenue (entrance off Martin Luther King Drive
      • Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Salvation Army Overflow Shelter
      • 221 N. 11th Street
        • Overnight shelter
          • 7 days a week, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
        • Day Center
          • Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (when 88 degrees or higher)
          • Saturday and Sunday, hours subject to staff and heat index
    • Washington Street Mission
      • 408 N. 4th Street
      • Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Helping Hands
      • 1023 E. Washingtn Street
      • Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
      • Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Hoopeston
    • City Hall
      • 301 West Main Street
      • Aug. 20 through Aug. 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.