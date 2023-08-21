CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With a heat wave moving into Central Illinois, several towns throughout the region are opening cooling centers to help people stay cool from the triple-digit heat indices.
People can find relief from the heat the following locations:
- Champaign and Urbana
- Department of Human Services, 206 W. Anthony Drive, Champaign
- Social Security Administration, 101 S. Country Fair Drive, Champaign
- Champaign County Public Health District, 201 W. Kenyon Road, Champaign
- Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., Champaign
- Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St., Urbana
- Market Place Mall, 2000 N. Neil St., Champaign
- Lincoln Square Mall, 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana
- Hospital Emergency Rooms
- Convenient Care Offices
- Decatur area
- Decatur Civic Center
- 1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Decatur
- Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oasis Day Center
- 243 W. Cerro Gordo Street, Decatur
- 7 days a week, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Macon County Dept. of Human Service
- 707 E. Wood Street, Decatur
- Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Decatur/Macon County Senior Center
- 1430 N. 22nd Street, Decatur
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Blue Mound Village Hall
- 229 N. Railroad Avenue, Blue Mound
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Forsyth Public Library
- 268 S. Elwood Street, Forsyth
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Macon Community Center
- 1039 S. Woodcock Road, Macon
- Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Oreana Community Center
- 407 S. View Street, Oreana
- Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Warrensburg Village Hall
- 155 Main Street, Warrensburg
- Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Decatur Civic Center
- Springfield
- Municipal Center East
- 800 E. Monroe Street
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Municipal Center West
- 300 S. 7th Street
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lincoln Library
- 326 S. 7th Street
- Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Office of Community Relations
- 1450 Groth Street
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- St. Johns Breadline
- 430 North 5th Street
- Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Sunday and holidays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Salvation Army (Main Campus)
- 1600 Clear Lake Avenue (entrance off Martin Luther King Drive
- Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Salvation Army Overflow Shelter
- 221 N. 11th Street
- Overnight shelter
- 7 days a week, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Day Center
- Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (when 88 degrees or higher)
- Saturday and Sunday, hours subject to staff and heat index
- Overnight shelter
- 221 N. 11th Street
- Washington Street Mission
- 408 N. 4th Street
- Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Helping Hands
- 1023 E. Washingtn Street
- Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Municipal Center East
- Hoopeston
- City Hall
- 301 West Main Street
- Aug. 20 through Aug. 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- City Hall