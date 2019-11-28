Cooking safety reminders

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re celebrating Thanksgiving, there’s a good chance you’ve already started prepping your big meal.

However, Champaign firefighters have some warnings to share for even the most experienced Thanksgiving cooks.

Some of these may sound familiar, but firefighters like to remind people every year because Thanksgiving is the number one day for home cooking fires in the country.

Fire prevention:

Don’t leave the kitchen unattended

Watch food carefully

If there’s a fire in the oven, turn off the heat and keep oven door closed

Fry turkeys outside, away from buildings. Make sure the turkey is fully thawed, first.

Burn prevention: