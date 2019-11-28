Cooking safety reminders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re celebrating Thanksgiving, there’s a good chance you’ve already started prepping your big meal.
However, Champaign firefighters have some warnings to share for even the most experienced Thanksgiving cooks.
Some of these may sound familiar, but firefighters like to remind people every year because Thanksgiving is the number one day for home cooking fires in the country.
Fire prevention:
- Don’t leave the kitchen unattended
- Watch food carefully
- If there’s a fire in the oven, turn off the heat and keep oven door closed
- Fry turkeys outside, away from buildings. Make sure the turkey is fully thawed, first.
Burn prevention:
- Establish 3 foot “safe zone” around cooking appliances
- Turn handles of pots and pans facing in, over the stove