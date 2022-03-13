CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at 2509 Maplewood Drive at 2:24 p.m. on Sunday and found a fire in the house’s kitchen. They deployed several hose lines and were able to extinguish the fire. The fire was attributed to cooking.

No firefighters or house occupants were injured, but the occupants will be displaced as a result of the damage.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds people to stay in the kitchen while frying, boiling, grilling or broiling food. If they must leave the kitchen, people are advised to turn off the stove.