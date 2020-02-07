Convicted felon charged in train shooting

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a convicted felon in the shooting and robbery of a passenger on a subway train as it pulled into a station near the University of Illinois-Chicago Wednesday.

They say Patrick Waldon was identified after surveillance photos were made public. Waldon, 31, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and being an armed habitual criminal.

Police say in addition to shooting the victim, Walden stole the backpack he was wearing. The victim is hospitalized in serious condition, but police say he has stabilized.