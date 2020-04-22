Convalescent plasma testing underway on COVID-19 patients

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We told you about Community Blood Services of Illinois asking for plasma from COVID-19 survivors. That’s because anyone who has recovered from it has antibodies. Those antibodies could help current patients fight the virus. Now, hospitals are testing that treatment, called convalescent plasma donation, on nearly 1,200 COVID-19 patients. One of them is at Carle.

“We’re hoping that there is mitigation and minimizing of the clinical disease so that patients do not progress to requiring a respirator,” said Carle Laboratory and Pathology Services Physician Bruce Wellman. “This is all based on past viral models. We don’t know yet the percentage of patients that will show an effect.” So far, Wellman says, none of the patients undergoing this treatment have shown negative reactions.

Anyone who was a confirmed positive COVID-19 case and has been symptom-free for at least 28 days can donate. Those plasma donations could help at least three people.