Contested election continues in court

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A lawsuit regarding the outcome of the election for sheriff was ruled in favor of the plaintiff.

Last week, the presiding judge dismissed a series of motions filed by Tony “Chubby” Brown, who is currently acting as sheriff after the election was decided by one vote.

In December, Jim Root filed a lawsuit for which a special prosecutor was appointed to represent the county clerk’s office.

The following are Brown’s motions denied by the judge:

Motion to dismiss

Motion to strike request for relief as to Hickory Point Township, Precinct 1

Motion to strike allegations regarding “X” ballot

Motion to strike allegations regarding uninitialed ballots

Motion to make specific allegations more definite and certain

Root says he is grateful the merits of the case were successful and he will continue fighting until the actual election results are verified and accurate.