Contemporary calendar features historic fashions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A calendar on sale by the Illinois State Museum Society features a dozen historic gowns from an upcoming exhibition. Fashioning Illinois, 1820 – 1900, opens in March and showcases more than three dozen historic garments from the State Museum’s collection.





The exhibit explores the personal experience of wearing and caring for clothing as well as fashion’s impact on the changing roles and attitudes of women during the first 80-years of Illinois statehood. The exhibit lasts until next year.

For more information, click here.

Fashioning Illinois, 1820-1900 Exhibition

502 Spring Spring Street

March 21, 2020 – January 10, 2021

Monday through Saturday

9 am – 4:30 pm

Sundays

Noon – 4:30 pm

Admission: $5