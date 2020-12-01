Contact tracers asking people to answer phone calls

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is asking people to stay on alert for calls from their contact tracers.

A press release says the department is continuing to investigate COVID-19 cases in the community. Although MCHD’s operating hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, the high volume of positive cases and close contacts is requiring them to work outside of those hours.

MCHD says phone calls from their tracers may go out as late as 8:30 p.m.

“Due to the amount of spam calls, we know many people do not answer the phone if they do not know the number,” the release says. “We encourage community members to answer all calls at this time. Our contact tracers will identify themselves and will call using many different lines and methods.”

The department says you may get calls from some of the following phone numbers:

312-777-1999 — The Caller ID for this number will read ‘IL COVID HELP’.

217-423-6988 — This is the main number for the Macon County Health Department. Staff will call with a 217 number using Microsoft Teams.

Private or blocked due to using a personal number.

If you feel uncomfortable or unsure you are speaking to a member of our team, the health department asks you to call them at 217-423-6988 or send an email to livewell@maconchd.org.



“As always, if you know you have been exposed to COVID-19, have tested positive or are awaiting test results, do not wait for a phone call to start your isolation or quarantine.”