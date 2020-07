CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Illinois volleyball schedule will look a lot different this season. The Illini will not play non-conference matches, a decision made by the Big Ten Conference last week. Last season, Illinois played nine non-con matches, going 5-4 before starting league play. Now fourth-year head coach Chris Tamas says he just wants to play, regardless of the circumstances.

"They (the players) just want a season however that looks, and whether we get cut short a preseason or if the season actually gets shifted to happen earlier then they'll just be excited to get back on the court and play, I know that's the main thing," Tamas said.