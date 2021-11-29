Construction, lane closures to begin Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Construction will begin at the intersection of Curtis and Duncan Roads on Tuesday to repair the sewers and pavement at the intersection.

The repairs will require the northernmost lane of westbound Curtis Road to be closed and a lane shift to be made on northbound Duncan Road. The intersection will remain open to traffic during construction, but minor traffic delays may occur. Drivers are advised to drive cautiously and use alternate routes whenever possible.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to be complete within two weeks, but this is dependent on the weather and completion may be delayed.