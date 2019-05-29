Construction for rehab right on time Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- A new drug treatment facility is on track to be finished later this year.

Last year, Howard Buffet donated $30 million for an addiction rehabilitation center. Crossing Healthcare will own it.

The CEO says rainy weather did not stop them from meeting expected deadlines.

The outpatient treatment center should be done by the end of this year or, at the latest, January.