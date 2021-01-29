Construction for hotel, convention center is back on

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — After several delays due to COVID-19, construction is once again underway for some new buildings in this town.

Construction is nearing completion on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois’ Mattoon service center in Coles Centre.

Right across the street, crews are working on a brand new Hilton Garden Inn hotel and adjoining convention center in the Coles Centre subdivision.

Contractors recently re-wrapped the 4-story hotel and the convention center structure with weather resistant protective material, finished both roofs, and are preparing to install all the windows.

The current plan is to have the development, including the hotel’s full service restaurant and bar, open in August or September.