Construction continues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction work is an essential service during Governor Pritzker’s stay at home order. For now, projects around Champaign are moving forward as they would have.

The Champaign Department of Planning and Development says it considered stopping production, but instead decided to create guidelines on how construction sites in the city should operate.

“We made it clear we want them, as our inspectors come on site, to do a good job of social distancing,” says department director Bruce Knight. “They should be doing that with their own employees. That they should be making an extra effort to keep sites clean and they should be ensuring there are ample hand washing stations and the like.”

Knight says the amount of public and private construction projects have stayed about the same. For people involved in those projects that need to stay at home, they found that to be a challenge itself.

“The work of local government is work with people, and so not being able to meet with people face-to-face, to go to sites easily to look at things or go to meetings, it definitely creates a new kind of challenge,” says Knight.

The department has a limited number of employees inspecting sites right now. Most are working from home and starting the review process for incoming building permits. The department says it is working hard to make sure the sites stay safe.

“I’m proud of the work the City of Champaign is doing,” says Knight. “I think we’re doing our best working with contractors as well to make sure that they’re doing a good job and we’ll just keep doing what we need to do for as long as necessary.”

Construction workers we spoke to said they are seeing those precautions in practice everyday. More hand sanitizer stations are being put on work sites and workers are keeping their distance when working together.