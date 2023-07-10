URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Construction continues at Thomas Paine School in Urbana with the new school year quickly approaching.

The project is scheduled to be done on time. The contractor said they are 90% done with the school after recovering from a minor setback.

“We were able to pick up almost the entire week that we lost,” said general contractor Dave Marvin. “It’s an old building, so a lot of stuff you really aren’t expecting. You tear down a wall and you find something you weren’t hoping to find. Other than that just a lot of generalities like that.”

Renovations include a new storm shelter, gym and ceilings.

Students are scheduled to return to class on Aug. 16. Marvin said the school should be completed by the end of July.