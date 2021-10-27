Construction begins at expanding senior village

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Construction is underway at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana as part of a four-phase village expansion.

Phase 1 includes eight new villas that will give seniors easier access to Clark-Lindsey’s healthcare facilities while remaining independent. The phase will bring the total number of villas to 16.

Karen Blatzer, Director of Marketing, says the village is excited to welcome new residents when the project is finished.

“Our future residents gathered for a groundbreaking recently and I know they are very excited as we are about the moving in,” Blatzer said. “We hope that’s going to be next summer.”

After Phase 1 is finished, the village will begin construction of a new, state of the art senior care facility. Phase 4 is expected to be complete by 2025.