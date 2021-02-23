Consolidated Primary Election kicks off

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Polls are now open for the consolidated primary election in Champaign Township, Urbana, and Decatur.

The consolidated general election will follow in April.

Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons says 75% of this election will be determined by mail-in ballots. But if you missed that deadline, Tuesday is the last day to get your vote to count in-person.

These elections will determine a handful of local seats. In Champaign, the city township supervisor is up for grabs.

In Urbana, the mayor’s office, the city clerk, and five city council seats are all on the ballot.

In Decatur, three city council seats are being voted on.

Clerk Ammons says this election carries just as much weight — if not more — than the federal and state elections.