URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re privileged to have Dr. Stephany Lewis and Dr. Erica Bender, experts from the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic, with us today. They’re here to share alternative options to rodenticides and glue traps, during these colder months when unwelcome guests like mice and rats tend to seek shelter in our homes. This alternative control to help prevent non-targeted species from being harmed.

Alternative Options:

Keep your home neat and tidy, with all food and nesting material stored in appropriate sealed containers.

Look for small holes in your home and patch them.

Use natural deterrents, such as peppermint oil, cayenne pepper, black pepper, and cloves.

Use scents that have an ammonia smell as these mimic the smell of urine from a lot of predator species.

Commercially available devices that plug into an outlet and emit a beeping sound on a frequency mice can hear, and it won’t disturb humans or domestic animals like cats and dogs.

Glue traps : These traps are quite inhumane and often trap and kill a large number of wildlife such as songbirds, young rabbits, reptiles, and even raptors. I’ve had multiple species of owls and small hawks get stuck on these traps! It’s important to stress that animals stuck on these traps need specialized help from a licensed wildlife rehabilitator – do not try to remove animals from these traps yourself.

Bait station: Certain poisons used in these bait stations (known as second generation anticoagulants) can actually move up the food chain from rodents eating the bait and kill the predators that would be controlling the rodent populations! These poisons can kill important predators like hawks, owls, eagles, coyotes, bobcats, mountain lions. It’s important to find out from your pest control professional what poisons are contained in these bait stations so you can do your research and ensure that it will not affect predators.