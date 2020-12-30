Water conservation order lifted for city

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois American Water announced that the water usage conservation measures for their Lincoln service district has been lifted.

An alert message from the water company says water use is no longer restricted. The order requiring customers to limit water use had been announced Tuesday morning.

It adds critical electrical repairs were completed Tuesday at the South Water Treatment Plant, and data analysis confirmed operational reliability.

The company is thanking customers for their cooperation with the conservation order — adding that people should continue to use water wisely.

