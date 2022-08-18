ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — People have an opportunity to look up at the night sky through a special telescope on Saturday during the annual Astronomy Jamboree hosted by the Macon County Conservation District.

This year’s event will be the event’s 38th year and it will take place at Friends Creek Conservation Area in Argenta from 8 to 10 p.m. The Conservation District said that on Saturday, people will be able to clearly see Jupiter and Saturn through their telescope, as well as the surface of Earth’s Moon.

“With the Conservation District’s telescope, you can make out the rings of Saturn and the Red Spot on Jupiter,” said Director of Program Services Alysia Callison. “It’s amazing to take these tiny, abstract spots of light in the sky and see them from a new perspective, and we can’t wait to show people some of the marvels of space for the 38th year in a row.”

The event will include a children’s craft, giveaway prize, hot dogs, s’mores and live music. The event is free for all ages and parking is available, but space is limited and people must pre-register by noon on Friday. People may also bring their own telescopes to the event.