Congressman Davis to host public forum

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Congressman Rodney Davis, a Republican representing the state’s 13th District, plans to hold his second public forum with a secessionist state legislator on Monday night.

Davis shared the stage with statehouse Republican Dan Caulkins at Richland Community College in Decatur last month. Monday night, he will host a similar event with Brad Halbrook, the Republican state representative from Shelbyville who is spearheading the far-fetched effort to divide Illinois into two separate states.

Progressive activists are planning to protest the event to highlight the Congressman’s positions on gun control and immigration.

Below is the public notice from Congressman Davis’ office:

Upcoming Open Government Night

WHAT: Audience Q&A with Congressman Davis and Representative Halbrook moderated by News-Gazette Media’s Scott Beatty.

WHEN: Monday, August 19th 6:00-7:30PM CST, Doors open at 5:00PM CST

WHERE: Parkland College, Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL

DETAILS: Attendance is free and open to the public.

Seating is first-come, first-serve. No registration.

Parking is free. Lot M1 north of the theatre entrance is recommended.

Anyone requiring special accommodations can call (217) 403-4690.