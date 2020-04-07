Concerns with being pregnant during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When you start planning a family, you will usually go over potential health risks with your doctor beforehand. For many moms, there is a big one looming over their heads neither they nor their doctors anticipated.

About seven months ago, Emily Vayr found out she was expecting her first child. She was never expecting to deal with the challenges she is facing now.

Like many soon-to-be-parents, Vayr and her husband were taking bump pictures, sharing ultrasound images and going to regular check-ups together. “We were starting this journey and thinking about bringing a child into the world, we did not anticipate that this is what that world would be like,” said Vayr.

She and her husband are still able to be together, but she is afraid that won’t be the case when she needs him most. “It’s been definitely scary reading the news about women giving birth alone.” Right now, Carle Director of Maternal Field Medicine Ralph Kehl said don’t worry about that, but do be prepared.”I talk to patients about that all the time. They’re allowed one support person to come with them. That support person should bring clothes because they’re not allowed to leave. If they leave, they can’t come back,” said Kehl.

For routine appointments and medical questions, Carle has OBGYNs on-call 24/7 to do as much virtually as virtually possible. But of course, if there are any major problems, Kehl said to call them. “If you’re having vaginal discharge, bleeding, anything like that…we have to see you.”

Vayr’s biggest issue is not physical. “I’m almost in my third trimester now and I haven’t seen my mom since February. Just that alone is really hard.”

She said she thinks the biggest struggle has been mentally processing all of it. “I think when the news came out that there was that infant death in the Chicago area that really hit me hard. I’ve said this a lot, but you can go through anything for any amount of time. I just want to make sure everyone is going to be okay at the end of this.” In the meantime, Vayr said she is grateful to be healthy; keeping herself safe; wearing a mask; and working from home.

For moms and family members wearing masks, Carle’s Public Relations team wants everyone to be aware that there is a lot of misinformation going around about proper mask-making. If you are making your own mask, they advise you to check out the CDC’s guidelines. You can find those online.