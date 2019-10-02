Concerns raised about safety amidst construction

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One of you reached out to us about construction on Wright Street on campus being unsafe, so we decided to look into it. The area of concern is between Green and Armory Avenue.

That section is a little chaotic. The person who reached out to us said they think more signs should be added; they even suggested a crossing guard. They’re not alone. Other students walking along that path agree.

The construction happening there is part of the third stage of the fourth phase of an M-CORE project that also involves the City of Champaign, City of Urbana, and the university. It started in 2015. The purpose of the project is to improve the route for pedestrians and to make it more ADA accessible, which means adding ramps. The problem is this is the first time it’s involved such a high-traffic area.

“Sometimes a lot of people don’t know that construction is happening right here, so if they’re trying to get from one place to another, they may have to sit right here and think, ‘Okay which other way can I go?’ So that’s a big risk too, because you’ve got bikes, you’ve got other people that are skateboarding, you still got buses that come this way. So yeah, there’s definitely a lot of risk that comes with that,” said student Diamond Hines.

Another student we talked to said his bus stop isn’t functioning right now because of the construction. That means he has to now walk all the way to class. He says that adds 20 minutes to his commute. MTD said students can sign up for accounts with them and get re-route information sent to their cell phones. They also said they have posted signs to tell riders their bus stops have been moved. More information can be found here.

I reached out to Champaign Public Works. They also were emailed about safety concerns around this project. They have an engineer looking into it.