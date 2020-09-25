Concerns over masks arise during early voting

VERMILION, Ill. (WCIA)– The Vermilion County Clerk’s office saw a record number of votes cast Thursday morning.

Each polling station adheres to CDC guidelines, and asks voters to wear a mask.

But some are not complying. County Clerk Cathy Jenkins said trying too hard to enforce guidelines could present a problem.

“It’s our feeling that we don’t want to turn anyone away that doesn’t want to wear a mask, because they have the right to vote as well.” Jenkins said.

The County Clerk said while it’s heavily encouraged to wear a mask to the polls, they simply don’t want to risk infringing on residents’ right to vote. The polling station will instead be asking voters to stand six feet apart to maintain social distancing. Poll judges will interact with voters behind protective plexi glass, and hand sanitizer is available at every booth.

Voters may also drop off their mail in ballots if they feel the polling place are too unsafe. Still, plenty of voters are taking CDC guidelines seriously.

“I don’t like wearing this thing, but I respect you and I respect other people,” registered voter Betty Haskins said. “So I wear it for safety’s sake.”