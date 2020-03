NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a local man. 66-year old Frank Kuhn was last seen at 10 am, Thursday, March 5, in the 700-block of Orlando Avenue.

Kuhn is white, 5’7″, 150 lbs. He was wearing a jacket and blue jeans and driving an white Mitsubishi Galant, Illinois license Q 587 808. Kuhn has a condition which puts him in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

Normal Police Department

(309) 454 – 9535

911