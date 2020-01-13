Comptroller supports closing costly loophole

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State Comptroller Susana Mendoza says legislators who resign their seats in the General Assembly before the end of their terms should not be paid for days they haven’t worked.

Under proposed Senate Bill 2456, sponsored by State Senator Cristina Castro (D-Elgin), lawmakers who resign before completing their entire term in office would be compensated on a prorated basis; paid based on the number of days worked in the Legislature. The same rule would apply to lawmakers appointed to complete the term of a vacancy.

The plan was prompted by recent cases involving State Senator Martin Sandoval and State Representative Luis Arroyo who are each under federal investigation. Both men resigned their seats on the first day of the month, but continued to be paid for the entire month.

The practice is currently legal under state law.

“It’s Jan. 13 – nearly two weeks since Marty Sandoval resigned his seat under federal investigation. Despite resigning on the first day of this month, my office must still pay him for the entire month. That’s ridiculous,” Mendoza said. “I can think of no other enterprise that pays an ex-employee for work they never performed. Each of these lawmakers left under a cloud but stayed just long enough – the first of the month – to collect an ‘exit bonus’ from state taxpayers for a month’s pay for no work.”

“In any other job, a person would not be compensated for an entire month if they only worked one day,” Castro said. “This is a glaring loophole that has been exploited far too many times at the taxpayers’ expense, and I look forward to working with Comptroller Mendoza to close it once and for all.”