Company trying to get people back to work

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three million U.S. workers filed for unemployment last week, making it the worst week for claims in 50 years.

While plenty are trying to find work, Shperion says it has jobs available in Champaign, Rantoul, Decatur, and Charleston. The employment agency represents all kinds of businesses. Right now, they are trying to place people at two businesses that need employees immediately.

A call center in Charleston and a distribution center in Rantoul each have room for about 20 workers. Spherion has been getting applications from restaurant workers and non-essential manufacturing workers. Champaign Owner Cindy Somers says getting people into new jobs quickly is critical.

“We know that still needs the products to make to their facilities and to their homes and so we need to do our part to provide the employees to get that done,” says Somers.

While Spherion works to get people employed, they have made some changes to their hiring process. More of screenings are being done over the phone and they say they are working harder to get people hired sooner. More information can be found on spherion.com.