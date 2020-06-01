Company helps board up businesses

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A construction company is offering to help store owners in this uncertain time.

Caldwell Construction went around the city Monday helping board up windows. Businesses only had to pay for the cost of materials. Owner Brian Caldwell says their business has been able to bloom during the pandemic, but he knows a lot of small business owners who have been struggling. This is one way they could help.

“They’ve been hurting long enough,” says Caldwell. “I’m going to do whatever I can to minimize the hurt. So I said, ‘Let’s do it, I’ll pay for the labor. I’ll pay for my guys, I’m not worried about that. If you can pay for the material with no mark-up on it, we’ll get it taken care of for you.'”

Caldwell Construction usually does home construction. Caldwell say they had only done three board ups before this weekend. On Friday, they had about 20 businesses on their list.