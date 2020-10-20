Company gets to work on free roof for homeowner

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is getting a brand new roof, for free.

We told you a few weeks ago that Bash Pepper Roofing Company donates a new roof to one person or family every year. They’ve done it for eight years. This time, they chose Johnnie Britt.

Today they started working on the roof. They say they chose her because a lot of her family members wrote to them, saying how much she deserved it. They were happy to give.

“I feel good. I feel like a burden’s been lifted, grateful,” said Britt.

Besides the roof, they’re also replacing the gutters. They expect to finish it all by next week.

“I’m a big believer, if you can do good, you should do good, so anybody out there who has the ability to go help somebody, go out and help someone,” said Bash Pepper Roofing Company President Cord Shroeder.