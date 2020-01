America’s job crisis is over, says one of the nation’s top economists. “We’re basically at full employment,” said San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams on Monday. “That’s very good news.” Williams believes the U.S. economy is “back on track,” and the Fed deserves a lot of the credit for the dramatic turnaround. (President Obama […]

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Fuyao Glass America announced Thursday they will be adding 40 new jobs to their plant in Decatur.

The jobs will include entry level spots on their manufacturing floor as well as supervisor roles. The company will be holding hiring events on Jan. 8 to fill the new positions.

Fuyao Glass opened their automotive glass factory in Decatur in 2015. The international group only has three other locations in the United States. They are in Ohio, Michigan, and South Carolina.