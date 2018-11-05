Companies helping save on heat and gas

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)-- As temperatures drop, workers in the business of keeping people warm are busy. Assured Insulation Decatur says some families go without heat. A new plan from Ameren might help people in this situation.

The Illinois Commerce Commision approved Ameren Illinois's plan for a more relieable system that will also save money. People who get their electric and natural gas from Ameren will see about an 8 dollar per month decrease on their utility bill. Ameren representatives say their new plan will help rebuild the energy system. That means buying stronger poles and new power lines to detect outages. This means a stronger system with less outages.

Assured Insulation says they provide even more help for families. "If a certain number of occupants meet a certain income level in the house, they qualify for the incentives by the utility company. A lot of the programs are actually zero out of pocket to the homeowner." said Frank Peters of Assured Insulation Decatur.

