Community to search for violence answers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The NAACP is calling the community together to fight two big issues.

A meeting on Thursday will have Senator Scott Bennett and Police Chief Chris Yates there to talk about gun violence and domestic abuse. They say they are the two most important issues facing the city. Danville NAACP President Edward Butler says the city needs to find solutions.

“We need to cooperate if we want to stop this violence that’s just messing up our city,” says Butler. “You know, they call us a little Chicago. I want to get Danville back.”

The whole community is invited. They are hoping to spark a conversation and find an answer to their issues. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church.