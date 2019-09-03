Community supports mourning family

MAHOMET, Ill (WCIA)–A community in a Champaign County is mourning the loss of a teenager. Mackenzie Byrd is from Mahomet. Monday, her family said their final goodbyes while she was in a hospital in St. Louis.

More than 600 people on social media have said how sorry they are for this families loss.

Mackenzie Byrd had a congenital heart defect and had been at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital since May. She was one of the hundreds of thousands of people waiting for a heart transplant.

“Just not having her. she was a sweet girl that we had a lot of fun with.,” Mike Case says.

That’s what family friend, neighbor, and pastor Mike Case says is the hardest thing about Mackenzie Byrd’s death. The 16-year-old high school student had spent months in the hospital before dying on Monday.

“It was hard. I was fortunate enough to be with the family when it happened,” Case explains.

Since Mackenzie was admitted to the hospital in May, the community the Byrd family calls home has been behind them.

“What I’ve been amazed by is the amount of people who just wanted to do something for the Byrd family,” Case says. “They’re amazed by people’s memories they have with Mackenzie.”

The street they live on, lined with yard signs with encouraging and loving words for Byrd and her family.

In July, Mackenzie was placed on the transplant list for a heart. But like many waiting, time wasn’t on her side.

“There’s about 113,000 people in the United States waiting on an organ and every day about 18 people die because they didn’t get their organ in time,” Lola Lewis with Gift of Hope explains.

Although Byrd didn’t get the gift herself case says she was able to for someone else.

“I don’t know how many people. 200 or more. workers. families. lined the hallways to support the Byrds, to cheer Mackenzie on for giving life.”

Byrd was a student at Mahomet-Seymour High School. Their principal says they will have grief counselors and comfort dogs at the school for staff and students all week.

