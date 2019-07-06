Community remembers Julius Hegeler’s legacy

Hegeler honored at oil painting dedication at Danville Public Library

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Someone who dedicated his life to making Vermilion County better has died. Julius Hegeler II died early this morning at 91. He’s described as an “ambassador” and someone anyone would be lucky to meet.

“He said DACC needs something… way to welcome students, and so in 2014, he built the garden gateway,” said Danville Area Community College President Dr. Stephen Nacco.

“We needed some bleachers for our school, and we asked him; and he just took care of it for us,” said Danville First Baptist Lead Pastor Paul Rebert.

Stories like that are what you’ll hear time and time again about Julius Hegeler the second. He’d see a need and fill it.

“He’s also in our technology building, our automated technology building, which he has helped us expand twice in our history,” said Nacco.

Some describe Hegeler as an American success story. Hegeler graduated from Millikin University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1950, then later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a jet fighter pilot in the Korean War. Still, nothing could stop him from coming back to his roots and making Vermilion County far better than when he found it.

“We’ve got his uniform, we have his medals, it’s always fun too to see students who stop and look at his exhibit and say, ‘Wow,'” said Nacco.

After war, Hegeler returned to Danville and started working with his family’s company. He dedicated much of what he had to giving back.

“Something that often is not seen is his care for kids, and he would look for ways and outlets to be benevolent to the kids in our community,” said Rebert.

Hegeler donated around $6 million to the DACC campus, but more than what he accomplished and what he gave, those who really knew him say it was Hegeler himself, that was most special.

“The best part of Julius would be hanging out on his patio, listening to his stories,” said Nacco. “He’s just a great person, and we’re gonna miss him a lot.”

Hegeler was inducted into the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame in 2016 for his generosity. He donated more than $2 million to Danville Public Schools, $3 million to Presence United Samaritans Medical Center, and $3 million to Workforce Enterprises, and that’s just naming a few.

A special edition of the Danville Public School Foundation newsletter dedicated to Hegeler can be found below.

Hegeler’s generosity helped bring Balloons over Vermilion back four years ago. The festival had not happened for 15 years before that. Organizers say they’ll be forever grateful for Hegeler’s support. Balloons Over Vermilion Co-Chair Pat O’Shaughnessy sent this statement:

“It was due to Mr. Hegeler’s generosity that Balloons returned to Vermilion County four years ago after the area saw a 15 year absence of hot air festivals. His love for children sparked his interest in helping with this family event. The community will be forever grateful for his generosity in supporting Balloons Over Vermilion.”

