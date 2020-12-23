Remembering former officer: ‘There was no stranger for Rob’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many are mourning the loss of a retired officer. 58-year-old Rob Wills died last night. He had cancer. He left behind quite a legacy.

When you say his name to anyone who knew him, they immediately smile. Wills spent his life serving the community. We talked to a few of the countless lives he touched.

“Just pure. Pure genuine, caring individual,” said former Champaign Police Sergeant Scott Friedlein.

“Everyone seemed to know him, he seemed to know them. There was no stranger for Rob,” said Champaign Police Patrolman Jeremy Canales.

“Super friendly. Easy-going with the kids,” said former Franklin Middle School Student Services Secretary Beth Barnett.

“I think he was very sincere, and just down to earth. He always smiled,” said former Franklin Middle School Office Manager Vicky Jones.

You could ask anyone, and never hear a bad thing about Wills. The former Champaign School Resource Officer passed away after battling cancer for a year and a half. But for many, Beth Barnett, the memories of his selflessness will live forever.

“He’d just be there for you, and that was me as a person, me as a secretary or any of the students who needed him. He was there for you,” said Barnett.

Wills was one of the first school resource officers in Champaign. He worked with Barnett and Vicky Jones at Franklin Middle School.

“He could de-escalate a lot too. Real quick,” said Jones. “I don’t know what would have happened, had he not been there.”

Former Champaign Police Sergeant Scott Friedlein remembers Wills’ sense of humor fondly.

“One of the things we used to joke about was pirate night. What we would do is we would go out and do liquor enforcement details and to was talk like a pirate,” said Friedlein. “He’s gonna be a huge, huge huge loss.”

“He loved, not only being with kids. He loved almost being a kid, yet at the same time, he had the ability to be a police officer and do what he needed to do when he needed to do it,” explained Champaign Patrolman Jeremy Canales.

At 58, Wills seemed to have the impact of someone who’s lived twice his years, though those who knew him wish he’d had the chance to be here that long.

“It just went too soon… he’s gone too soon. His family’s going to dearly miss him, and I know how much we’re going to miss him, and I can only imagine the hole he’s going to leave for his family,” said Canales.

Wills will also be remembered for his love of Disney World. Everyone we talked to mentioned that he loved to take trips there. They said it made sense because he was truly a kid at heart in the best way.

School Resource Officer wasn’t the only role Wills filled. He was also a field training officer and on the Crisis Intervention Team for Champaign police. On top of that, he was at one point the Chief of Police in Sidell.