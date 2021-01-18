Community reacts to deadly shooting: ‘That does not happen here’

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two teenagers are dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon. It happened on Wayne Drive by Lee Street. Three juveniles and one adult are facing charges.

“I knew the direction this came from, and I thought… that’s a handgun, and that’s close,” said neighbor Chris Oates as he recalled what he heard. It’s something he never expected to witness right outside his home.

“I was taking the trash out, and my fiancé was at the door,” he explained. “All of the sudden, we heard six to seven gunshots. I told her… get inside. I ran back inside, and we saw a gold-colored Impala fly around the corner, and I knew it was a dead end, and I was like they’re not going anywhere, and I called 911.”

Other neighbors we talked to say the shooting happened outside a home on Wayne Drive, then the Impala Oates saw made it to the end of this road. The witness saw someone throw a gun into these woods from the car. They then headed to highway 150 where other witnesses saw Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies stop them.

“I just feel grateful that I made the call when I did or they probably wouldn’t have gotten them where they did, because they were pretty close to the interstate where they got them,” Oates explained. Police say a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were killed.

“Why… you know, why shoot somebody, especially at that age? Because now… both of them. Their life is done,” Oates expressed. He says he’s worried about this happening in an area with a lot of people.

“That could’ve hit any of the kids, we have elderly people around here, checking their mail, could’ve hit them,” said Oates. “There are all trailers down here, so there are really thing walls, and they could’ve missed and hit anybody.”

He hopes this is the end of it. “For that to happen, it’s like a shock because that does not happen here.”

We are still waiting for the coroner’s office to release the victim’s names.

We reached out to Oakwood’s mayor. He said the loss of the two teenagers is “tragic,” and that’s it’s “heart-wrenching” to hear what happened. He thanked the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office for all their help with the investigation.