Community reacts to armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace meetup

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–A U of I student was robbed in a sale gone wrong. He was planning on buying electronics from someone he met on Facebook marketplace.

The meet-up was supposed to take place at the 2100 block on orchard downs. Things went south when the seller pulled a gun out and pointed it at the student. Some neighbors say they’re shocked something like this could happen there.

“When I think about this I get really scared and shocked,” Jun Kanj said. “This area is supposed to be considered very safe.”

The victim was not hurt in the incident, but was robbed of all his money. U of I police are reminding students to stay safe by meeting strangers in a public space, bringing a friend, and avoiding night time meet-ups. Another neighbor said it’s a good idea to learn as much as possible about a stranger before you meet them.

“It might be a good idea if you don’t know the person to try and get some information to know that who you’re meeting is safe,” Marcella Oliveira said. “Also it’s better to not reveal too much information about yourself, like where you live.”



Police say the suspect was seen driving away in a silver Kia Sedan.

