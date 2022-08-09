CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — For the first time since early March, GasBuddy is reporting the U.S. national average price of gas is below $4.

On Tuesday, the average fell to $3.99 per gallon.

Many people in Champaign are relieved. One man said he continued to travel while the prices were higher, but he hopes this drop helps people on fixed incomes.

Rebecca Rich, visiting Champaign from Pennsylvania, said it is encouraging news. She wants to travel more with her husband.

“We live two hours from D.C. and two hours from New York,” she said. “With gas prices being way up, it was too expensive to even go down and see a museum or see his cousins. So, it’s going to be a lot easier for us to do some road trips now.”

Her husband, Matthew David, said they drive a hybrid car. When prices were higher, they drove on electric as much as possible. This helped them save money.

The entire year has been record-breaking at the gas pump. In March, the United States rose about $4 for the first time since 2008.