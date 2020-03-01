Community rallies for cancer fighter

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 8-year-old girl has proven to be quite the fighter.

Now, her supporters are celebrating her second winning match against cancer with a fundraiser.

Aminah is now in need of a kidney transplant, so her family helped throw a carnival and spaghetti dinner to raise money.

Her mother says she feels blessed that the community has shown they are #Aminahstrong.

“Wow, it’s amazing,” said Maryam Ar-Raheem. “I’m very grateful and overwhelmed. It’s been a huge turnout. People have come to support us, and that’s a big thing…because last year was very very hard.”

If you want to help Aminah and her family, you can search her cause on Venmo. The username is @Warrior-princess.