Community mourns member that died in house fire

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)- A woman from Cerro Gordo is dead after a fire in Macon county. The fire happened on the northeast side of the county line yesterday. The coroner’s office has not released her name due to the forensic processes. The 66 year-old died at the scene, the house is in a rural area so there was no damage to anything nearby.

Although the home was completely destroyed. Judy’s restaurant employee Denise Roberts said the woman who died was a regular customer, and they’re hoping to support any way they can. “Any of their family knows something we can do to help them then they can just call the restaurant and we’ll see what we can do to help them”, said Roberts. The Illinois state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.