Community mourns loss of doctor

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)-- Patients, friends, and family are mourning the loss of a doctor. Doctor Jay Yambert was a doctor at Carle Hospital in Danville. He was missing and last seen at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. A rescue team at the park believes they have found his body.

12 year old Edan Lazzell went to Carle Clinic with his grandmother Bonnie Lazzell about six weeks ago for an ear infection. Saturday afternoon they were back. This time for tonsillitis, but they had to do their checkup without Dr. Yambert. Lazzell says she and the workers at Carle were sad to hear what happened.

"They said that they were struggling to deal with his loss and that they were having a very sad day also," said Bonnie Lazzell.

Dr. Yambert was hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park. A family member told park rangers they thought he was missing. Rangers found a body they believe to be his. The area he was hiking in was very steep, and visitors said the weather was bad with lots of ice and rain.

The coroner will not release the name of the body found until they do an autopsy but they do think the body found does belong to Dr. Jay Yambert.

