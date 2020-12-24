Community members surprise veteran with Christmas lights

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A business surprised an Army veteran and her family by decorating her home for free this holiday season.

Each year, Christmas Decor’s Decorated Family Program honors a local military family. Four different people nominated Erica Kennedy, describing her as a compassionate and generous community member.

The mother of four was stunned when she saw Christmas Decor owner David Jones, a friend of hers, standing at her front door.

“I thought maybe he was dropping something off,” she recalled. “And then I noticed there’s his car. And then there was his wife’s car, Melissa. And I was just in shock trying to process what was happening, what was going on. I look out into the front yard lot and there was our friends and the rest of the Jones family.”

Kennedy said she felt overjoyed, blessed and honored all at once. The Christmas lights are red, white and blue to celebrate her service.

“It’s a special thing for us to be able to say thank you to our military personnel, whether it’s an active service member or a veteran,” Jones said. “And it’s not just for Erica, even though she was the one that got nominated. It’s for her whole family… for us, it’s the entire Christmas spirit of what we can do for others. And especially this year with the pandemic, we’ve been able to spread some joy.”

Kennedy served in the army for eight years. She was honorably discharged in 2015.

Jones said he hopes to expand the Decorated Family Program to two honorees each year.